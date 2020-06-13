Assisted living, care facilities closer to get guidance on reopening soon

JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri is officially set to reopen Tuesday, June 16, but nursing homes, care and assisted living facilities are waiting for more guidance from the state.

For many of those who have relatives in those facilities, they haven't seen family in person in months.

"I want to thank each of you with a loved one in these facilities. We know we both share the same desire to keep them healthy, both physically and mentally," Governor Mike Parson said at Thursday's COVID-19 Briefing.

Part of reopening those facilities includes having a plan of action to keep residents safe.

"At this time, the Department of Health and Senior Services is working closely with the long term care industry to issue guidance on safety and logistical reopening long term care facilities that aligns with the situation in each community and individual facilities," Parson said. "We expect to publish those recommendations within the next few days."

As part of Phase 2, there are no restrictions on how open businesses can be in Missouri, but there is a catch.

Local health departments have more control than the state in this, meaning local rules could keep the county locked down further than the state recommends.

"At some point government has to get out of the way and let people live their lives and regulate themselves, and I think we're at that point," Parson said.

(Editor's note: prior wording on this post may have wrongly suggested facilities could/would open June 16 with the rest of the state. We have clarified to indicate care facilities are waiting for further guidance on reopening.)