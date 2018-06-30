Asthma Bill On Its Way to the Governor's Office
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Legislation that would let Missouri school nurses keep asthma medication on hand and treat students for attacks is on its way to Gov. Jay Nixon.
School districts would purchase the medication, and the nurses would decide how much to store at a school.
Sponsoring House member Sue Allen, a Republican from St. Louis County, says the legislation could spare a child a trip to the hospital for an asthma attack.
The Senate passed the bill last month in a 28-1 vote, and the House gave it final approval in a 152-0 vote Wednesday.
