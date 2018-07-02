At 51, Marine's Father Joins Guard

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

SPRINGFIELD (AP) - Even though he's nine years over the National Guard's age limit, Cliff Brackeen has been sworn in to the Guard in Springfield. The 51-year-old southwest Missouri father of eight took his fight to join the Guard all the way to Washington. He filed papers to join the Missouri Army National Guard in August 2005, well aware he was above the cutoff age of 42. Physical fitness wasn't an issue -- Brackeen scored a 243 out of 300 on a military physical endurance test and outran Guard members half his age. In February, he flew to Washington to meet with congressmen and National Guard officials to press his case for re-enlistment. At Springfield's National Guard Armory Tuesday, Brackeen raised his right hand and promised to "support and defend the Constitution." ----- Brackeen's 19-year-old son is due home this month after a year in Iraq with the Marine Corps.