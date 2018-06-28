At 84, Harry Truman impersonator plans to finally retire

INDEPENDENCE(AP) - A former history professor who has impersonated President Harry Truman more than 700 times is preparing to retire from his role as the 33rd president.

The Kansas City Star reported that the first time Niel Johnson dressed up as Truman was in 1993 for a class he was teaching at Park University about Truman's legacy. Soon he was appearing as Truman up to 70 times a year.

Like the president, Johnson has a full head of thin, silvery hair and parts it on the left. Both have soft dimples and deep blue eyes. Johnson also said he agreed with Truman on "97 percent of the issues."

Now 84, Johnson will be wrapping up his time as Truman within the year, though he doesn't have a definite end date.