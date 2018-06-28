At least 14 injured in Ferguson-related protests

FERGUSON (AP) - Hospitals report having treated at least 14 people who were injured during the unrest that followed the announcement that a grand jury decided not to indict Ferguson police officer Darren Wilson for killing 18-year-old Michael Brown.

Several Ferguson businesses were damaged or destroyed by fires and others were looted during the protests that erupted after the Monday night announcement

Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis says it admitted two injured people and treated and released five others. It didn't disclose the nature of the injuries.

Christian Hospital, near Ferguson, says it treated six people for minor injuries. And Saint Louis University Hospital says it treated one person.

Wilson shot and killed Brown, who was unarmed, on Aug. 9 during a scuffle in a Ferguson street.