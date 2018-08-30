At least 15 vehicle windows shot out in University City

UNIVERSITY CITY (AP) — Police in the St. Louis suburb of University City are searching for suspects who shot out the windows of at least 15 vehicles.

The damage occurred Saturday night and early Sunday, and University City police told KTVI-TV they've received reports from other suburbs of similar damage.

University City authorities are seeking security camera or home surveillance video in the effort to find the culprits. Police believe the windows were shot out with either a BB gun or pellet gun. There were no reports of any thefts from the vehicles.