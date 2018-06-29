At least 57 arrested overnight in Ferguson

FERGUSON (AP) - The number of people arrested Monday night and Tuesday morning in Ferguson, Missouri, far exceeds what police originally said.

A St. Louis County spokeswoman says 57 people were booked at the county jail. Spokeswoman Candace Jarrett says that does not include people taken to municipal jails elsewhere in the region. She did not have information on how many additional arrests were made.

Police originally said 31 arrests were made after another night of violence that followed the Aug. 9 shooting death of 18-year-old Michael Brown by a police officer.

Just four of the 57 arrested had Ferguson addresses. Fifty-four were cited for failure to disperse, two for unlawful use of a weapon, and one for interfering with an officer.

Sixteen of those arrested are from out of state.