At Least 8 People Killed in Calif. Bus Crash

YUCAIPA, Calif. (AP) - The company that organized a bus trip that ended with a deadly crash in the mountains of Southern California has offered its condolences to all of those who have been affected.

InterBus Tours of Tijuana, Mexico, says in a Facebook posting Monday that the company feels deeply about the accident and is working with the local Mexican Consulate to help families.

At least eight people were killed and more than three dozen others were injured in the Sunday evening crash which involved two other vehicles on State Route 38 about 80 miles east of Los Angeles.

The tour group was returning from a trip to Big Bear Lake, a winter destination for skiing.

The National Transportation Safety Board has dispatched a team of investigators.