At least two fatalities in multi-vehicle crash on I-70

KINGDOM CITY - There were at least two fatalities in a multi-vehicle crash involving semis on Interstate 70 at the Kingdom City exit Tuesday morning, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Debris was scattered across the road, much of it unrecognizable. Missouri State Highway Patrol Lt. Paul Reinsch said three semis were involved including four other vehicles.

"You have two vehicles heading straight toward each other and the speed limit is 70 miles per hour," MSHP Cpl. Scott White said. "That is quite a closing speed, and when those speeds involved tractor trailers, that's quite an impact."

The crash killed two people and injured five others. Those injured were transported to MU Hospital.

Eastbound traffic was closed for two hours and officials detoured traffic to Highway 63, but one lane was opened around 11:15 a.m.

"We train our troopers to keep the scene safe, and we don't want any other crashes to occur, so we have that in mind," Reinsch said.

White and Reinsch said officials are no longer diverting traffic on eastbound or westbound lanes as of around 12:30 p.m., like they had been doing in the morning.

KOMU 8 News was on the scene and continually updating its Twitter feed.

#I70UPDATE: Both eastbound I-70 lanes at MM 148 in Kingdom City are NOW OPEN. Traffic moving slowly. Use caution. — MoDOT Central Dist (@MoDOT_Central) October 27, 2015





#I70UPDATE: The eastbound exit ramp has been reopened at mm 147 (Kingdom City). One eastbound lane remains closed. pic.twitter.com/oBHO22LzTq — MoDOT Central Dist (@MoDOT_Central) October 27, 2015





Missouri State Highway Patrol now says multiple vehicles crossed the median colliding with a semi on the eastbound lane. @KOMUnews — Tyler Murry (@TylerMurry_) October 27, 2015





Highway Patrol confirms two fatalities at this time with five people injured being taken to MU Hospital. @KOMUnews — Tyler Murry (@TylerMurry_) October 27, 2015





One lane heading east is open to allow the existing cars backed up to slowly get through. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/lO2FFqg9kZ — Tyler Murry (@TylerMurry_) October 27, 2015





This is the semi that is overturned. Two others are damaged severely from what I can currently see. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/iuO01wg257 — Tyler Murry (@TylerMurry_) October 27, 2015





Currently debris covers both east lanes. Drivers heading toward Kingdom City, will need to re-route today. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/tawWNodOx1 — Tyler Murry (@TylerMurry_) October 27, 2015





Officials are reporting one fatality at this time. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/2XKpnarhnM — Tyler Murry (@TylerMurry_) October 27, 2015





This is the view on the other side next to the exit into Kingdom City. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/DmcNbrtfTj — Tyler Murry (@TylerMurry_) October 27, 2015





At least one fatality in the I-70 eastbound accident at exit 148, according to Missouri State Highway Patrol. — KOMU 8 News (@KOMUnews) October 27, 2015





From what I can see, there are three semis overturned or crashed. At least two other vehicles I can see. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/ESrGTexT1R — Tyler Murry (@TylerMurry_) October 27, 2015





This is the scene of the crash on I-70 East. All lanes shutdown going east with the west slowly moving. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/0lx6gnKDkx — Tyler Murry (@TylerMurry_) October 27, 2015





Multiple vehicle crash east bound lanes of I-70. Semis involved, MO State Highway Patrol says. Picture:MoDOT. pic.twitter.com/GEvQwvI5LA — KOMU 8 News (@KOMUnews) October 27, 2015

(Editor's note: This story has been updated with additional information and to make spelling and grammar corrections as well as stylistic changes.)