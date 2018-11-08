At Stop with Gingrich, Akin Says He's Not Quitting

KIRKWOOD, Mo. (AP) - A day before the final deadline to stay in or drop out of the Missouri Senate race, congressman Todd Akin insists he's not quitting.

Akin appeared Monday with former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich in the St. Louis suburb of Kirkwood, ahead of a fundraiser in support of Akin's campaign.

Akin is seeking to unseat incumbent Democrat Claire McCaskill in the November election. Many Republicans distanced themselves from Akin after his comments in August about what he called "legitimate rape," including GOP presidential nominee Mitt Romney and his running mate, Paul Ryan.

But Gingrich has stuck with Akin, and says no poll has shown the race to be out of Akin's reach. Gingrich believes other Republicans will return to supporting Akin by mid-October.