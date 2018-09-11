AT&T aims to match Google broadband in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY (AP) - AT&T has announced a new Kansas City-area broadband service with speeds and pricing that aims to put it in competition with Google Fiber.
The Kansas City Star reports that the fiber optic packages, called GigaPower, will be available to homes and businesses in downtown Kansas City and the Kansas suburbs of Leawood, Lenexa, Olathe and Overland Park.
Company officials said the new service's Internet connection speeds of up to 1 gigabit per second will run $70 a month, matching Google's current pricing.
AT&T said it does not plan to offer the service to every home in the Kansas City market. Rather, the Texas-based company would calculate where demand is strongest and lay cable in those areas.
