AT&T Stadium's Larger Than Life Video Board Could Affect Game

ARLINGTON, Texas - It weighs about as much as a herd of 80 African elephants and it's half the length of the field it hangs over. AT&T Stadium's video board is a Texas original. After seeing a Celine Dion concert in Las Vegas, Jerry Jones, the brain behind the AT&T Stadium, decided a center-anchored video board above the field was the way to build.

It is the eighth largest video board in the world, but with the video board sitting closer than most video boards to the turf, players could hit the board with the ball. Missouri punter Christian Brinser doesn't think it's worth worrying about.

"I'm not too worried about that, there's been a couple times after practice where I've tried to hit, but I haven't hit it yet," Brinser said.

During a preseason game this year, Dallas Cowboys punter Chris Jones kicked the ball and it grazed the bottom of the video board. Despite that, the Missouri players aren't concerned.

"We've had a few other punters on our team try to hit it and no one's really come that close, in the game I won't even think about it," Brinser said.

Another teammate finds it distracting.

"I feel like it's too obvious you're looking at the scoreboard here, because you know most teams, you just have to do this but here, you have to like twist your back and look up," offensive lineman Max Copeland said. "So I think I'm going to try to keep my eyes off the scoreboard, it's too pretty."