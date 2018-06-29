Athletes beat the heat at the Show Me State Games

COLUMBIA — Athletes, parents, and officials across Columbia tried to beat the heat while participating in the Show Me State Games.

The games resumed Saturday July 23 under very high temperatures, and an excessive heat warning that is expected to remain in effect until 8 p.m. Sunday. Still, the games went on at Cosmo Park.

With many athletes and families expecting a full slate of games, on-site officials recommended:

Staying hydrated with both water and some drink containing electrolytes

Keeping in a shaded areas as much as possible

Going back to cars and getting in air conditioning when possible

Hydrating the night before

Baseball parent Chad Rankin echoed those sentiments.

"It starts with before you ever hit the field," said Rankin. "Drink plenty of water or we'll drink Gatorade."

Throughout the park, there were also ambulances and trainers on site to take care of anyone suffering from heat-related illnesses. The safety of athletes partaking in the games was especially a priority.

"Watch your players if you're coaches," said Columbia Police Department Officer Latisha Stroer. "A headache is a good sign that something is going on."

Cosmo Park played host to baseball, soccer, and softball, among other sports. The games started at 8 a.m. and are expected to wrap up around 10 p.m. later Saturday night.

The games have gone on periodically since June and will continue through the end of July.