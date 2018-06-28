Athletic Directors Honor Roll Recipients Recognized

COLUMBIA -- The Columbia College athletic department announced the recipients of the Athletic Director's Honor Roll for the 2011 fall semester Thursday. This award is bestowed upon student-athletes and student-athletic trainers who achieved at least a 3.0 grade point average on a 4.0 scale during the fall semester. 55 out of the 86 members of this group - almost 64 percent were recognized for their commitment to excellence in the classroom.

Members of the Athletic Director's Honor Roll include, from the men's basketball team, Ben Bowman, Wendell Crowder, Jordan Dressler, Taylor Evans, Henrique Medeiros, Hal Payne, Zach Rockers, Tanner Sutton, Blake Walker, Brock Walker and Matt Woodcock. Student assistant Mitch Gosney also received recognition.

From the women's basketball team, Amanda Phillips, Kaitlin Bogle and Julie Teeple were honored.

Recipients from the soccer team include Andres Acosta, Danny Baird, Majd Haidar, Jovan Ilic, Adam McChesney, Marko Paunovic, Dan Rapp, Tim Tevlin, Nikola Velickovic, Tom Vincenc.

Cougar softball players Morgan Bounds, Chelsie Crain, Erin Dyok, Kristin Eiken, Tori Gehlert, Marli Hayes, Jamie Holmes, Whitni Howell, Maria Imhoff, Taylor Richter, Alex Ridenhour and Sommer Rose are also members of the Athletic Director's Honor Roll for the 2011 fall semester. Student assistant Valerie Teter and student manager Kelsi Poe are also members.

Recipients from the volleyball squad include Chelsea Browner, Kelly Corkum, Paula Ferreira, Aleah Hayes, Serena Jenkins, Erin Pavlin and Jordan Reid as well as student assistant Tally Mattos and graduate assistant Luana Fields.

Also included on the Athletic Director's Honor Roll are student athletic trainers Brittany Brazill, Amy Shilson, Katie Silver, Katie Smith and Blair Woods.

Members of the Athletic Director's Honor Roll were recognized at a special halftime ceremony during the Cougar women's basketball game on Thursday, Feb. 9 and honored with a pregame meal. To date, the Cougar athletic squads (men's soccer, women's volleyball and men's and women's basketball) have a combined record on the field and court of 89-21-1 (81%).