Athletics top Royals by one

1 day 1 hour 38 minutes ago Tuesday, August 27 2019 Aug 27, 2019 Tuesday, August 27, 2019 10:36:53 PM CDT August 27, 2019 in Sports
By: Jack Knowlton, KOMU 8 Sports Digital Producer

Kansas City- The Royals did not allow as much offense in game 2 of their series with the Athletics, but were unable to pick up the win losing 2-1. The Athletics jumped out to a two run lead after two innings. Chad Pinder was walked with the bases loaded in the first, and Marcus Semien earned an RBI single in the top of the second to jump out to a 2-0 lead. The Royals found some scoring of their own in the bottom of the sixth, through an Alex Gordon RBI double. However they would come up short losing their second consecutive game to Oakland.

On the mound, Mike Fiers picked up the win for Oakland (his 13th). For the Royals Mike Montgomery took the loss, giving up five hits.

The next matchup is on Wednesday at 7:15.

More News

Grid
List

BREAKING: One person shot, multiple taken into custody in Columbia
BREAKING: One person shot, multiple taken into custody in Columbia
COLUMBIA - One person was shot and taken to the hospital Wednesday night. Columbia Police Lt. Robert Fox confirmed one... More >>
1 hour ago Wednesday, August 28 2019 Aug 28, 2019 Wednesday, August 28, 2019 10:21:00 PM CDT August 28, 2019 in News

UPDATE: Arrest made related to shooting on Monday
UPDATE: Arrest made related to shooting on Monday
COLUMBIA - Columbia Police arrested 18-year-old Dewayne Grays Wednesday in connection with the shooting near Shoppes at Stadium. This... More >>
3 hours ago Wednesday, August 28 2019 Aug 28, 2019 Wednesday, August 28, 2019 8:26:00 PM CDT August 28, 2019 in News

Bird adds $100 fines for dangerously parked scooters
Bird adds $100 fines for dangerously parked scooters
COLUMBIA - The Bird scooter company is fining people $100 if they park the scooters incorrectly. The Bird app... More >>
6 hours ago Wednesday, August 28 2019 Aug 28, 2019 Wednesday, August 28, 2019 5:29:00 PM CDT August 28, 2019 in News

Potential quarry raises concern for lake-area residents
Potential quarry raises concern for lake-area residents
LAKE OZARK- Homeowners in Lake Ozark are concerned about a proposed quarry in the area. The city council approved... More >>
8 hours ago Wednesday, August 28 2019 Aug 28, 2019 Wednesday, August 28, 2019 3:52:00 PM CDT August 28, 2019 in News

Dozens charged in drug ring tied to KSU student's death
Dozens charged in drug ring tied to KSU student's death
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Federal and local authorities say they've dismantled a major drug-trafficking operation in northeast Kansas linked to... More >>
8 hours ago Wednesday, August 28 2019 Aug 28, 2019 Wednesday, August 28, 2019 3:51:00 PM CDT August 28, 2019 in News

Local real estate business faces ransomware attacks
Local real estate business faces ransomware attacks
COLUMBIA-- At least one local business in mid-Missouri fell victim to a ransomware attack. Rob Smith, Designated Broker at... More >>
8 hours ago Wednesday, August 28 2019 Aug 28, 2019 Wednesday, August 28, 2019 3:34:00 PM CDT August 28, 2019 in News

Jefferson City School District addresses first day bus issues
Jefferson City School District addresses first day bus issues
JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City School District and its bus partner First Student met on Wednesday after the first day... More >>
10 hours ago Wednesday, August 28 2019 Aug 28, 2019 Wednesday, August 28, 2019 1:58:00 PM CDT August 28, 2019 in News

Columbia man acquitted of arson charges
Columbia man acquitted of arson charges
COLUMBIA - A Columbia man was acquitted of first-degree arson by a Boone County jury Wednesday. Mehrdad Fotoohighiam, 64,... More >>
10 hours ago Wednesday, August 28 2019 Aug 28, 2019 Wednesday, August 28, 2019 1:37:00 PM CDT August 28, 2019 in News

Missouri law on health rules for large farms delayed
Missouri law on health rules for large farms delayed
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A Missouri judge is extending an order blocking a new Missouri law that sought to shield... More >>
11 hours ago Wednesday, August 28 2019 Aug 28, 2019 Wednesday, August 28, 2019 12:45:00 PM CDT August 28, 2019 in News

State GOP representative joins 2020 governor race
State GOP representative joins 2020 governor race
CAMERON, MO. - State Representative Jim Neely has announced his bid for the governor's office. Neely is the first... More >>
13 hours ago Wednesday, August 28 2019 Aug 28, 2019 Wednesday, August 28, 2019 10:29:00 AM CDT August 28, 2019 in News

TS Dorian expected to strengthen, could hit Puerto Rico
TS Dorian expected to strengthen, could hit Puerto Rico
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Tropical Storm Dorian made a last-minute shift in its path on Tuesday,... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, August 27 2019 Aug 27, 2019 Tuesday, August 27, 2019 10:37:06 PM CDT August 27, 2019 in News

"Hailey's Law" goes into effect across Missouri
"Hailey's Law" goes into effect across Missouri
JEFFERSON CITY – A new law aimed at helping Missouri law enforcement rescue abducted children more efficiently went into effect... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, August 27 2019 Aug 27, 2019 Tuesday, August 27, 2019 8:31:00 PM CDT August 27, 2019 in News

UPDATE: Man issued citation after allegedly vandalizing a Columbia church
UPDATE: Man issued citation after allegedly vandalizing a Columbia church
COLUMBIA - Police issued a summons to the man accused of throwing an object through a downtown church window. ... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, August 27 2019 Aug 27, 2019 Tuesday, August 27, 2019 8:06:00 PM CDT August 27, 2019 in News

UPDATE: Police want help identifying shoplifting suspect
UPDATE: Police want help identifying shoplifting suspect
COLUMBIA - Columbia Police is looking for the public's help in identifying a man officers believe is involved in a... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, August 27 2019 Aug 27, 2019 Tuesday, August 27, 2019 8:05:00 PM CDT August 27, 2019 in News

MODOT giving away bridges for free
MODOT giving away bridges for free
HOWARD COUNTY - The Missouri Department of Transportation is giving away eight bridges to the public that are currently listed... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, August 27 2019 Aug 27, 2019 Tuesday, August 27, 2019 5:53:00 PM CDT August 27, 2019 in News

State grant set to give free tuition and books to adult students
State grant set to give free tuition and books to adult students
COLUMBIA - The Fast Track Workforce Incentive Grant will fully pay for tuition and books for two years. The... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, August 27 2019 Aug 27, 2019 Tuesday, August 27, 2019 4:06:00 PM CDT August 27, 2019 in News

United Way considers long-term plan for Eldon recovery
United Way considers long-term plan for Eldon recovery
ELDON - The United Way of Central Missouri and the Board of Alderman met in separate locations Tuesday night to... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, August 27 2019 Aug 27, 2019 Tuesday, August 27, 2019 3:56:00 PM CDT August 27, 2019 in News

Missouri, neighboring states join to fix Missouri River flood bottlenecks
Missouri, neighboring states join to fix Missouri River flood bottlenecks
JEFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — After a year of devasting flooding, several Midwestern states are joining together to try to... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, August 27 2019 Aug 27, 2019 Tuesday, August 27, 2019 3:39:32 PM CDT August 27, 2019 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 65°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 7 active weather alerts
1am 65°
2am 64°
3am 64°
4am 64°