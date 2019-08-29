Athletics top Royals by one
Kansas City- The Royals did not allow as much offense in game 2 of their series with the Athletics, but were unable to pick up the win losing 2-1. The Athletics jumped out to a two run lead after two innings. Chad Pinder was walked with the bases loaded in the first, and Marcus Semien earned an RBI single in the top of the second to jump out to a 2-0 lead. The Royals found some scoring of their own in the bottom of the sixth, through an Alex Gordon RBI double. However they would come up short losing their second consecutive game to Oakland.
On the mound, Mike Fiers picked up the win for Oakland (his 13th). For the Royals Mike Montgomery took the loss, giving up five hits.
The next matchup is on Wednesday at 7:15.
More News
Grid
List
COLUMBIA - One person was shot and taken to the hospital Wednesday night. Columbia Police Lt. Robert Fox confirmed one... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Columbia Police arrested 18-year-old Dewayne Grays Wednesday in connection with the shooting near Shoppes at Stadium. This... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The Bird scooter company is fining people $100 if they park the scooters incorrectly. The Bird app... More >>
in
LAKE OZARK- Homeowners in Lake Ozark are concerned about a proposed quarry in the area. The city council approved... More >>
in
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Federal and local authorities say they've dismantled a major drug-trafficking operation in northeast Kansas linked to... More >>
in
COLUMBIA-- At least one local business in mid-Missouri fell victim to a ransomware attack. Rob Smith, Designated Broker at... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City School District and its bus partner First Student met on Wednesday after the first day... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A Columbia man was acquitted of first-degree arson by a Boone County jury Wednesday. Mehrdad Fotoohighiam, 64,... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A Missouri judge is extending an order blocking a new Missouri law that sought to shield... More >>
in
CAMERON, MO. - State Representative Jim Neely has announced his bid for the governor's office. Neely is the first... More >>
in
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Tropical Storm Dorian made a last-minute shift in its path on Tuesday,... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY – A new law aimed at helping Missouri law enforcement rescue abducted children more efficiently went into effect... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Police issued a summons to the man accused of throwing an object through a downtown church window. ... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Columbia Police is looking for the public's help in identifying a man officers believe is involved in a... More >>
in
HOWARD COUNTY - The Missouri Department of Transportation is giving away eight bridges to the public that are currently listed... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The Fast Track Workforce Incentive Grant will fully pay for tuition and books for two years. The... More >>
in
ELDON - The United Way of Central Missouri and the Board of Alderman met in separate locations Tuesday night to... More >>
in
JEFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — After a year of devasting flooding, several Midwestern states are joining together to try to... More >>
in