Athletics top Royals by one

Kansas City- The Royals did not allow as much offense in game 2 of their series with the Athletics, but were unable to pick up the win losing 2-1. The Athletics jumped out to a two run lead after two innings. Chad Pinder was walked with the bases loaded in the first, and Marcus Semien earned an RBI single in the top of the second to jump out to a 2-0 lead. The Royals found some scoring of their own in the bottom of the sixth, through an Alex Gordon RBI double. However they would come up short losing their second consecutive game to Oakland.

On the mound, Mike Fiers picked up the win for Oakland (his 13th). For the Royals Mike Montgomery took the loss, giving up five hits.

The next matchup is on Wednesday at 7:15.