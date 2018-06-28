Attempt to break world record falls short

By: The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Nearly 200 heart transplant recipients gathered in a Kansas City in an attempt to break a Guiness World Record but just missed hitting their target.

The Kansas City Star (http://bit.ly/1iFhzUb ) reports St. Luke's Hospital was behind the record attempt that brought 187 transplant recipients to Berkley Riverfront Park on Saturday. But tut was only two off of the world record of 189 held by Duke University.

The hospital is celebrating the 30th anniversary of its heart transplant program in which nearly 700 transplants have been completed.

St. Luke's spokeswoman Laurel Gifford says it was a valiant effort that "fell heart-breakingly short."