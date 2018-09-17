Attempted Kidnapping Reported in Holts Summit
HOLTS SUMMIT - The Emergency Operations Center in Fulton received a call reporting the attempted kidnapping of an elementary school aged child Thursday, according to the Holts Summit Police Department. After an investigation, authorities determined there was no contact between the child and the occupant of the vehicle.
The attempted abduction took place on the 300 block of North Summit Drive.
The Holts Summit Police Department says they would like to remind everyone to contact law enforcement immediately to report any suspicious activity.
