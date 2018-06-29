Attempted Osage County bank robbery results in arrest

CHAMOIS - An attempted bank robbery on Saturday morning resulted in one suspect's arrest, according to a Facebook post by the Osage County Sheriff's Office.

On the morning of April 7th, 2018 Osage County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a disturbance at the Heritage Community Bank in Chamois.

During the investigation it was revealed that a male subject, 28-year-old Timothy L. Pruitt of Chamois, appeared intoxicated, entered the bank and began causing a disturbance.

Pruitt then wrote a note to the teller and began demanding money. The teller went to activate the silent alarm and Pruitt told her not to touch it.

Deputies went to Pruitt’s residence and upon attempting to arrest him he resisted and assaulted a deputy by kicking him.

Pruitt was charged with Felony Attempted Stealing, Felony Resisting Arrest and Misdemeanor Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer. He is being held at the Osage County Detention Center on a $25,000 cash or surety bond.

Deputies have spoke to the Jefferson City Office of the Federal Bureau of Investigations which will be reviewing the case early this week for further Federal charges.