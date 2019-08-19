Attempted robbery in Columbia ends in arrest

COLUMBIA - Police arrested a Columbia man Tuesday afternoon after they said he was attempting to rob a Dairy Queen.

Columbia police officers were dispatched to the Dairy Queen on Business Loop 70 at 3:15 p.m.

The investigation found that Vincent E. Ferrell Jr. entered the business with a knife and demanded money from an employee. When the employee refused to hand over money, Ferrell ran away.

Officers found him walking in the area of Coats Street and Fairview Avenue and arrested him.