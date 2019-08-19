Attempted robbery in Columbia ends in arrest

2 years 2 weeks 3 days ago Tuesday, August 01 2017 Aug 1, 2017 Tuesday, August 01, 2017 9:30:00 PM CDT August 01, 2017 in Continuous News
By: Matthew Judy, KOMU 8 Digital Producer

COLUMBIA - Police arrested a Columbia man Tuesday afternoon after they said he was attempting to rob a Dairy Queen.

Columbia police officers were dispatched to the Dairy Queen on Business Loop 70 at 3:15 p.m.

The investigation found that Vincent E. Ferrell Jr. entered the business with a knife and demanded money from an employee. When the employee refused to hand over money, Ferrell ran away.

Officers found him walking in the area of Coats Street and Fairview Avenue and arrested him. 

 

 

 

More News

Grid
List

MU partners with Veterans' Affairs to help veterans turned students
MU partners with Veterans' Affairs to help veterans turned students
COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri and the Harry S. Truman Memorial Veterans’ Hospital announced and signed a partnership to... More >>
6 hours ago Monday, August 19 2019 Aug 19, 2019 Monday, August 19, 2019 3:40:00 PM CDT August 19, 2019 in News

Jefferson City Airport terminal could face demolition
Jefferson City Airport terminal could face demolition
JEFFERSON CITY -- The Jefferson City Memorial Airport could face demolition after suffering major flood damages. Airport officials are... More >>
7 hours ago Monday, August 19 2019 Aug 19, 2019 Monday, August 19, 2019 2:08:00 PM CDT August 19, 2019 in News

Boone Hospital opts for independent operation in future
Boone Hospital opts for independent operation in future
COLUMBIA - The Boone Hospital Board of Trustees announced Monday that the hospital will pursue independent operations beginning in late... More >>
7 hours ago Monday, August 19 2019 Aug 19, 2019 Monday, August 19, 2019 2:03:00 PM CDT August 19, 2019 in News

Columbia considering brighter lights downtown
Columbia considering brighter lights downtown
COLUMBIA - The city of Columbia is considering a plan that would put brighter lights in the city's downtown area.... More >>
8 hours ago Monday, August 19 2019 Aug 19, 2019 Monday, August 19, 2019 1:54:00 PM CDT August 19, 2019 in News

Inmate walks away while working at Missouri State Fair
Inmate walks away while working at Missouri State Fair
SEDALIA - An Tipton Correctional Center inmate on work release at the Missouri State Fairgrounds walked away from the work... More >>
8 hours ago Monday, August 19 2019 Aug 19, 2019 Monday, August 19, 2019 1:12:00 PM CDT August 19, 2019 in News

MU Residential Life deals with the student overflow
MU Residential Life deals with the student overflow
COLUMBIA - More than 5,000 freshmen began classes at the University of Missouri on Monday. According to the MU... More >>
9 hours ago Monday, August 19 2019 Aug 19, 2019 Monday, August 19, 2019 12:29:00 PM CDT August 19, 2019 in News

First of two trials for Columbia man begins Monday
First of two trials for Columbia man begins Monday
COLUMBIA - The first of two trials involving a Columbia man begins with jury selection on Monday. Mehrdad Fotoohighiam,... More >>
11 hours ago Monday, August 19 2019 Aug 19, 2019 Monday, August 19, 2019 10:10:00 AM CDT August 19, 2019 in News

Police investigate two overnight crimes in Jefferson City
Police investigate two overnight crimes in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY - Police are investigating two separate and unrelated incidents involving gunfire from Sunday night and early Monday. ... More >>
11 hours ago Monday, August 19 2019 Aug 19, 2019 Monday, August 19, 2019 10:00:25 AM CDT August 19, 2019 in News

16-year-old is latest young shooting victim in St. Louis
16-year-old is latest young shooting victim in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Authorities say a 16-year-old aspiring football player has been killed and an 18-year-old wounded in a... More >>
14 hours ago Monday, August 19 2019 Aug 19, 2019 Monday, August 19, 2019 7:40:00 AM CDT August 19, 2019 in News

Waynesville man struck by boat propeller on Lake of the Ozarks
Waynesville man struck by boat propeller on Lake of the Ozarks
COLUMBIA — One man was transported to University Hospital after a boating accident Saturday night. Cody Vaughn, 22, was... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, August 18 2019 Aug 18, 2019 Sunday, August 18, 2019 6:49:00 PM CDT August 18, 2019 in News

Firefighters rescue dog trapped in drainage pipe
Firefighters rescue dog trapped in drainage pipe
COLUMBIA — One dog got a helping hand from Jefferson City firefighters after it found itself in a sticky situation... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, August 18 2019 Aug 18, 2019 Sunday, August 18, 2019 6:28:00 PM CDT August 18, 2019 in News

Vision Zero to provided update to Columbia city council
Vision Zero to provided update to Columbia city council
COLUMBIA - As the second year of its three-year action plan wraps up, Columbia's Vision Zero team will present its... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, August 18 2019 Aug 18, 2019 Sunday, August 18, 2019 5:53:00 PM CDT August 18, 2019 in News

Police: Men with guns in Missouri Walmart broke no laws
Police: Men with guns in Missouri Walmart broke no laws
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Two men with handguns in their waistbands alarmed shoppers when they entered a Kansas City-area... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, August 18 2019 Aug 18, 2019 Sunday, August 18, 2019 5:51:00 PM CDT August 18, 2019 in News

Band of Brothers fundraise for Mammogram Van
Band of Brothers fundraise for Mammogram Van
COLUMBIA - The Band of Brothers biker group held a fundraiser for the "Mammogram Van" Sunday. The event was... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, August 18 2019 Aug 18, 2019 Sunday, August 18, 2019 2:02:00 PM CDT August 18, 2019 in News

MoDOT to replace concrete on Westbound I-70
MoDOT to replace concrete on Westbound I-70
COOPER COUNTY – The Missouri Department of Transportation will have crews working on Westbound Interstate 70 to replace concrete beginning... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, August 18 2019 Aug 18, 2019 Sunday, August 18, 2019 5:45:00 AM CDT August 18, 2019 in News

VIDEO: Police pursue car through west Columbia neighborhood
VIDEO: Police pursue car through west Columbia neighborhood
COLUMBIA - Neighbors were awakened by police chasing a vehicle through a west Columbia neighborhood early Sunday morning. KOMU... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, August 18 2019 Aug 18, 2019 Sunday, August 18, 2019 3:23:00 AM CDT August 18, 2019 in News

Second Dillard's, new hotel being planned for Columbia Mall
Second Dillard's, new hotel being planned for Columbia Mall
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Mall will become home to a second Dillard’s and to a hotel, pending approval by... More >>
2 days ago Saturday, August 17 2019 Aug 17, 2019 Saturday, August 17, 2019 8:38:00 PM CDT August 17, 2019 in News

Columbia flea market encourages repurposing "junk"
Columbia flea market encourages repurposing "junk"
COLUMBIA - Vendors and shoppers met Saturday Aug. 17 to exchange items at Columbia Flea Swap. The flea market... More >>
2 days ago Saturday, August 17 2019 Aug 17, 2019 Saturday, August 17, 2019 3:51:00 PM CDT August 17, 2019 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 84°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 13 active weather alerts
10pm 81°
11pm 79°
12am 78°
1am 78°