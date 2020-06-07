Attorney defends Missouri teen over 'I can't breathe' video
KANSAS CITY (The Kansas City Star) — An attorney is defending a Missouri woman who withdrew from the University of Missouri over a video in which a giggling teen mutters “I can’t breathe” as another teen presses a knee into her chest, saying it was “innocent horseplay” and was not mocking the killing of George Floyd.
The Kansas City Star reports attorney G. Taylor Wilson described news articles and social media posts about the video as “false attacks against high school students who in no way were commenting on Mr. Floyd or tragedies that have come to be symbolized by the words, ‘I can’t breathe.’”
More News
Grid
List
COLUMBIA - Police brutality protests continue in downtown Columbia on Saturday night. Over 150 protesters made their way down... More >>
in
(CNN) -- George Floyd's brother, Philonise Floyd , will testify before Congress on Wednesday during a House Judiciary Committee hearing... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Columbia residents marched Saturday in the wake of the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. The president... More >>
in
COLUMBIA (Missourian) - Employees making over $60,000 in the MU athletics department will take a three-month pay cut beginning... More >>
in
COLUMBIA (Missourian) - The principal of Rock Bridge High School will host a Zoom meeting Sunday to listen to... More >>
in
COLUMBIA (Missourian) - The first round of open state testing in six counties around the state has resulted in... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Revenue collections in Missouri continue to drop because of the coronavirus. State Budget Director Dan... More >>
in
BRENTWOOD (KSDK-TV) — A man has been charged with driving through a crowd of peaceful protesters in suburban St. Louis... More >>
in
KANSAS CITY (The Kansas City Star) — An attorney is defending a Missouri woman who withdrew from the University of... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - MU employees and Missouri union workers marched through MU's campus on Saturday to deliver their list of demands... More >>
in
As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about the impacts in the community. ... More >>
in
WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Biden formally clinched the Democratic presidential nomination Friday, setting him up for a bruising challenge to... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - This week KOMU 8 will air a longform discussion among local law enforcement leaders, a community activist and... More >>
in
COLUMBIA — Stephanie Browning, director of Columbia and Boone County's Public Health and Human Services, wrote a letter to the... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY – About 20 people gathered in front of the Jefferson City Police Department on Friday to fight racial... More >>
in
COLUMBIA —The Boone County Fair has been canceled for the 2020 season, according to a news release from the... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - For protesters across the country, social distancing isn't what's on their mind when they protest. It's George... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Ty Gramley, of Columbia, was sentenced to 5 years in prison after pleading guilty to possession of child... More >>
in