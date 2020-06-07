Attorney defends Missouri teen over 'I can't breathe' video

KANSAS CITY (The Kansas City Star) — An attorney is defending a Missouri woman who withdrew from the University of Missouri over a video in which a giggling teen mutters “I can’t breathe” as another teen presses a knee into her chest, saying it was “innocent horseplay” and was not mocking the killing of George Floyd.

The Kansas City Star reports attorney G. Taylor Wilson described news articles and social media posts about the video as “false attacks against high school students who in no way were commenting on Mr. Floyd or tragedies that have come to be symbolized by the words, ‘I can’t breathe.’”