Attorney For Ferguson Officially Files Paperwork, Attacks Crane

6 years 2 weeks 2 days ago Friday, June 15 2012 Jun 15, 2012 Friday, June 15, 2012 1:26:00 PM CDT June 15, 2012 in News
By: Danny Spewak
loading

JEFFERSON CITY - The defense attorney for Ryan Ferguson filed briefs Friday with the Cole County circuit clerk's office, offering new arguments and evidence for a retrial in Ferguson's murder conviction by refuting testimony from former prosecutor Kevin Crane.

Kathleen Zellner delivered paperwork at the courthouse just before 11 a.m., filing a 92-page report on behalf of Ferguson's defense team. A representative in the attorney general's office said the state filed its briefs just after 4 p.m. Friday, a day which marked the deadline for both the state and defense to submit paperwork.

"It's a new day for Mr. Ferguson," Zellner said. "Every day he sits in prison is now a day that he should not be there."

Judge Daniel Green will now review evidence from both sides before either granting or denying a retrial for Ferguson, who is currently serving a 40-year prison sentence after a jury convicted him in 2005 of murdering Columbia Daily Tribune sports editor Kent Heitholt. He already heard arguments in April evidentiary hearings, which ran from Apr. 16-20 and included recantations from eyewitness Jerry Trump and accomplice Chuck Erickson, both of whom helped convict Ferguson with their original testimonies.

Zellner said Friday's briefs include a few new pieces of information not presented in those hearings in the spring. Specifically, Zellner's briefs question the legitimacy of former prosecutor Kevin Crane's April testimony in front of Judge Green. In April, Crane testified he never told Erickson he would face the death penalty. Zellner's document now claims statements Crane made to KOMU and the Columbia Tribune in 2004 "flatly contradict" his testimony. The briefs argue Crane told media outlets he had "made no decision about seeking the death penalty," which Zellner argues would have led Erickson to believe he may have faced death if he did not testify against Ferguson.

The state's briefs contradict Zellner's claim. According to that document, "Capital punishment was not an available punishment for those who kill when they were under the age of 17. (H. Tr. 559). Nor did Mr. Crane threaten Mr. Erickson with the possibility that Petitioner may make a deal against Mr. Erickson. (H. Tr. 578)."

Still, Zellner said she felt confident her argument would win over Judge Green-- that it would be "crystal clear" to him how to rule in this case. 

"This is the first day in Mr. Ferguson's life that evidence has been presented in court that the evidence used to convict him was completely fabricated," Zellner said. "And now there's a court record of that."

Zellner also introduced more information in this document to combat Crane's April testimony, citing Department of Corrections standards to refute a major piece of evidence in Ferguson's identification: a newspaper clipping. Janitor Jerry Trump, who originally testified in Ferguson's murder trial that he saw him at the scene of the crime, said in April he was told by Crane to identify Ferguson by telling a jury he had seen his picture in a newspaper article while serving time in prison for another offense.

Crane, who now works as a circuit judge, told the court in April that Trump told him he received the full-sized Columbia Tribune newspaper from his wife. However, Zellner's new argument claims the prison would not have allowed that because Department of Corrections standards would not permit a paper that large in size. According to the document, "Crane's insistence that a full size paper was sent to Trump, unwittingly, verified that the newspaper story was false because the actual newspaper would never have been allowed in Trump's prison because its size violated the Missouri Department of Corrections Rules for inmate mail."

"We confirmed with the Department of Corrections that the article was never sent," Zellner said.

Crane's secretary referred KOMU 8 News to his voicemail Friday afternoon, but he did not immediately respond.

Although neither Green's office nor Zellner could offer a timetable for a decision on a retrial, Zellner said she expects the case to eventually reach the Missouri Supreme Court.

"To rule against us, you'd have to undo 100 years of Missouri law," Zellner said. "And I do not believe that's going to happen."

 

More News

Grid
List

Man shot after charging Missouri police with 2 swords
Man shot after charging Missouri police with 2 swords
GRANDVIEW, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a suburban Kansas City police officer fatally shot a man who charged at officers... More >>
2 hours ago Monday, July 02 2018 Jul 2, 2018 Monday, July 02, 2018 7:43:00 AM CDT July 02, 2018 in News

Columbia city council to fund for handicap accessible taxis
Columbia city council to fund for handicap accessible taxis
COLUMBIA - The city council will start a grant to fund handicap accessible vehicles for a taxi service at Monday... More >>
2 hours ago Monday, July 02 2018 Jul 2, 2018 Monday, July 02, 2018 7:24:00 AM CDT July 02, 2018 in News

Collins opposes a nominee who would overturn abortion ruling
Collins opposes a nominee who would overturn abortion ruling
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Sen. Susan Collins, a key vote on President Donald Trump's pick for the Supreme Court, said... More >>
4 hours ago Monday, July 02 2018 Jul 2, 2018 Monday, July 02, 2018 5:06:00 AM CDT July 02, 2018 in News

Columbia looking to get the ball rolling on new bocce ball courts
Columbia looking to get the ball rolling on new bocce ball courts
COLUMBIA - City council leaders are expected to approve the construction of four new bocce ball courts at its meeting... More >>
11 hours ago Sunday, July 01 2018 Jul 1, 2018 Sunday, July 01, 2018 10:30:00 PM CDT July 01, 2018 in News

Fourth hottest June on record
Fourth hottest June on record
COLUMBIA - It was another hot month for mid-Missouri. June is now on record as the 4th hottest since records... More >>
14 hours ago Sunday, July 01 2018 Jul 1, 2018 Sunday, July 01, 2018 7:20:00 PM CDT July 01, 2018 in Top Stories

Artificial ovary could help young cancer patients preserve fertility
Artificial ovary could help young cancer patients preserve fertility
(CNN) -- An artificial ovary -- the female sex organ that produces eggs -- may soon be achievable, say Danish... More >>
15 hours ago Sunday, July 01 2018 Jul 1, 2018 Sunday, July 01, 2018 6:48:18 PM CDT July 01, 2018 in News

Canada tariffs on US goods from ketchup to lawn mowers begin
Canada tariffs on US goods from ketchup to lawn mowers begin
OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Canada began imposing tariffs Sunday on $12.6 billion in U.S. goods as retaliation for the Trump... More >>
17 hours ago Sunday, July 01 2018 Jul 1, 2018 Sunday, July 01, 2018 4:31:35 PM CDT July 01, 2018 in News

MTV reality series "Party Cove" to come to Lake of the Ozarks
MTV reality series "Party Cove" to come to Lake of the Ozarks
LAKE OF THE OZARKS - The creators behind shows like "Jersey Shore" and "Party Down South" are looking to create... More >>
18 hours ago Sunday, July 01 2018 Jul 1, 2018 Sunday, July 01, 2018 2:58:00 PM CDT July 01, 2018 in News

Report: Opioid deaths increasing slowly in Missouri
Report: Opioid deaths increasing slowly in Missouri
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — While opioid related deaths continue to increase in Missouri, the growth rate is slowing down, according... More >>
19 hours ago Sunday, July 01 2018 Jul 1, 2018 Sunday, July 01, 2018 2:09:00 PM CDT July 01, 2018 in News

Randolph County allows golf carts and UTV's on roads
Randolph County allows golf carts and UTV's on roads
MOBERLY - Starting Monday, the city of Moberly and all of Randolph County will allow golf carts and UTV's on... More >>
20 hours ago Sunday, July 01 2018 Jul 1, 2018 Sunday, July 01, 2018 1:42:00 PM CDT July 01, 2018 in News

St. Louis County sees dwindling number of municipalities
St. Louis County sees dwindling number of municipalities
ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis County is seeing its number of municipalities drop after a village dissolved in April... More >>
21 hours ago Sunday, July 01 2018 Jul 1, 2018 Sunday, July 01, 2018 12:42:35 PM CDT July 01, 2018 in News

6 children among 9 injured in Idaho mass stabbing
6 children among 9 injured in Idaho mass stabbing
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A man who had been asked to leave a Boise apartment complex returned the next day... More >>
21 hours ago Sunday, July 01 2018 Jul 1, 2018 Sunday, July 01, 2018 12:11:00 PM CDT July 01, 2018 in News

Water releases into Missouri River to ramp up in coming days
Water releases into Missouri River to ramp up in coming days
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says it will more than double the amount of water... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, July 01 2018 Jul 1, 2018 Sunday, July 01, 2018 8:18:00 AM CDT July 01, 2018 in News

Protesters demonstrating against ICE shutdown highway lanes in Troy
Protesters demonstrating against ICE shutdown highway lanes in Troy
TROY - Advocacy groups blocked highway lanes while protesting President Trump's immigration policies and the separation of families Saturday morning.... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, June 30 2018 Jun 30, 2018 Saturday, June 30, 2018 10:10:00 PM CDT June 30, 2018 in News

Paddlers break record in annual kayak and canoe race
Paddlers break record in annual kayak and canoe race
JEFFERSON CITY - More than 100 paddlers woke up bright and early Saturday to compete in the Missouri River Freedom... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, June 30 2018 Jun 30, 2018 Saturday, June 30, 2018 8:29:00 PM CDT June 30, 2018 in News

Three Columbia cooling centers open to help people escape the heat
Three Columbia cooling centers open to help people escape the heat
COLUMBIA – Mid-Missouri is under an excessive heat advisory until 10 p.m. Saturday and people are doing whatever it takes... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, June 30 2018 Jun 30, 2018 Saturday, June 30, 2018 7:15:00 PM CDT June 30, 2018 in News

'Dancing Doctor' agrees to two-and-a-half-year suspension of medical license, records show
'Dancing Doctor' agrees to two-and-a-half-year suspension of medical license, records show
(CNN) -- "The Dancing Doctor" has agreed to give up her medical license for at least two and a half... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, June 30 2018 Jun 30, 2018 Saturday, June 30, 2018 7:01:00 PM CDT June 30, 2018 in News

Police search for suspect after shots fired in a domestic disturbance
Police search for suspect after shots fired in a domestic disturbance
COLUMBIA - Officers responded to a call for shots fired on Forest Avenue and Grand Avenue on Saturday around 2... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, June 30 2018 Jun 30, 2018 Saturday, June 30, 2018 6:46:00 PM CDT June 30, 2018 in Top Stories
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 79°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 2 active weather alerts
10am 80°
11am 81°
12pm 83°
1pm 85°