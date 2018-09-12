Attorney General Bars Florida Telemarketer

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) -- A Florida telemarketer and his company are temporarily barred from making solicitation calls to Missourians on the state's no-call list.



Attorney General Chris Koster said in a release Monday that his office had obtained a temporary restraining order that prohibits the telemarketer, Christian Serna and his company, All in One Service, from making any further solicitation calls to Missourians on the no-call list.



Koster says he's seeking a $5,000 fine for each violation, costs of the investigation and prosecution, and all court costs.



The company is accused of making solicitation calls to consumers claiming the company could reduce customers' credit card interest rates. Koster's office says thousands of phone calls were made to consumers on the no-call list.