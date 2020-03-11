Attorney General Eric Schmitt files lawsuit against Jim Bakker show

JEFFERSON CITY - The office of Missouri Attorney General, Eric Schmitt, has filed a law suit against the Jim Bakker show and Morningside Church Productions, Inc. for misrepresenting a COVID-19, or coronavirus, cure.

On Februray 12, 2020, The Jim Bakker show had a guest, Sherill Sellman, who claimed that a product call "Silver Solutions" can cure COVID-19.

Jim Bakker is a televangelist, whose show is located south of Branson.

According to Schmitt's office, "the lawsuit filed this morning requests a restraining order and permanent injunction ordering Bakker to stop selling Silver Solution as a treatment for coronavirus."

For reputable and current information on COVID-19, visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.