Attorney General Files Lawsuit Against MOHELA

Jay Nixon said Tuesday he will sue MOHELA's board of the Missouri Higher Education Loan Association, also known as MOHELA.

Nixon claims the board failed to get public discussion before it voted on January 31 to back the sale of $2.4 billion in loan assets. The sale would support Governor Blunt's higher education funding plan.

MOHELA officials say they did not violate the state's sunshine law when having individual discussions before the vote or during the vote itself.