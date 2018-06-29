Attorney General Files Suit Against Washington State Business for Deceptive Advertising

JEFFERSON CITY - Attorney General Chris Koster has filed a lawsuit to stop a Washington State company from sending deceptive advertisements to Missouri consumers. Koster sued DNS Services, Inc., and its president, Glenn Loehr. Koster alleged that DNS sent solicitations to Missouri consumers regarding its internet back-up service that were formatted like an invoice or bill for payment, with a perforated section to return that read, "Thank you for your payment" and "Please detach and return this portion with your payment." Koster said many consumers who received DNS's solicitation were deceived by the language and form, believing it to be a bill for services previously agreed to by the consumer rather than an advertisement.

Koster is seeking a court order prohibiting DNS and Loehr from sending any additional solicitations or advertisements to Missouri consumers or businesses. The suit also seeks civil penalties against the companies and restitution for any Missouri consumer who has suffered a loss.