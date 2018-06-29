Attorney General Josh Hawley investigating Uber data breach

JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley sent a letter to Uber on Wednesday demanding the rideshare take immediate action to notify all affected consumers following a data breach.

Hawley also asked Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi to protect consumers' personal information and prevent future breaches. Hawley said his office will investigate the Uber data breach and whether Uber’s ensuing conduct violated Missouri consumer-protection and data-privacy laws.

“Missouri consumers deserve to know if and when their personal information is compromised—whether that occurs under Uber’s watch or that of other large tech companies,” Hawley said. “As I made clear last week, my Office is committed to protecting the privacy and safety of Missouri consumers against the whims of tech giants.”

Missouri law requires companies to provide prompt notice to consumers whose information may have been compromised. Hawley said Uber’s failure to secure data and the concealment of the data breach may violate Missouri’s consumer-protection laws.

