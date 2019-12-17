Attorney General's Office commits 'sexually violent predator' for decades of abuse

COLUMBIA — A judge committed a Randolph County man to the Department of Mental Health after a jury found him to be a sexually violent predator.

His commitment comes after decades of sexually abusing both children and adults.

John Matheis was convicted of sodomy and sexual abuse in 1994 for sexually abusing his 6-year-old granddaughter. During the investigation leading up to his conviction, multiple victims came forward about Matheis abusing them.

He was sentenced to 25 years in prison for the 1994 offense, but continued to offend after undergoing sex offender treatment and being released on parole.

Matheis was charged with a new offense in Randolph County in 2014 and in Boone County in 2015. The cases were dismissed when his parole was revoked and he returned to prison. While in the Missouri Department of Corrections, another victim wrote a letter detailing Matheis sexually abusing her when she was 8 years old.

A Randolph County jury heard the evidence against Matheis over three days, including two licensed psychologists describing conditions they diagnosed Matheis with. These included antisocial personality disorder, and other specified paraphilic disorder, non-consent.

A third psychologist told the jury that Matheis' behavior was unlikely to change. After the jury found him to be a sexually violent predatory, Judge Scott Hayes signed an order to commit Matheis for treatment in the Department of Mental Health until he's considered safe to be at large.

