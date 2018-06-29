Attorney General's office counters claims by New York Times

3 years 7 months 4 weeks ago Thursday, October 30 2014 Oct 30, 2014 Thursday, October 30, 2014 1:36:00 PM CDT October 30, 2014 in News
By: Lee Anne Denyer, KOMU 8 Digital Producer

JEFFERSON CITY - The Attorney General's office released documents Thursday designed to show the New York Times misrepresented actions by Attorney General Chris Koster in two articles released this week.

The Times released the first article Tuesday. It outlined a specific series of events in which the Times claimed a lawyer from 5-Hour Energy attended an event by the Democratic Attorneys General Association in California. The article stated Koster changed his stance on investigating the product after meeting with the lawyer at the event. The article states the lawyer's firm contributed thousands of dollars in campaign gifts. The Times called the change "a clear victory for 5-Hour Energy."

Times reporter Eric Lipton wrote,"The quick reversal, confirmed by Mr. Koster and Ms. Kalani, was part of a pattern of successful lobbying of Mr. Koster by the law firm on behalf of clients like Pfizer and AT&T - and evidence of a largely hidden dynamic at work in state attorneys general offices across the country."

Lipton published a second article Wednesday stating the Missouri House of Representatives planned to investigate if financial gifts contributed to Koster impacted his handling of several consumer fraud cases.

House speaker Tim Jones released a statement following the Wednesday article saying, "The thorough investigative work of one of our nation's most prominent news outlets has exposed what appears to be an egregious violation of the public's trust perpetuated by Attorney General Koster. I am deeply disturbed by the multiple examples of apparent pay-to-play schemes uncovered by the New York Times, and am currently examining the options we have as a legislative body to further investigate these allegations and ensure that Attorney General Koster is held accountable for his actions."

Koster's office denies the claim and provided a copy of the letter sent by the Attorney General's office to the Times reporter before the articles were written. Koster's office contends the letter bolsters its claim of misrepresentation. KOMU 8 News received a copy of the letter and includes it here: Responses_to_NY_Times.pdf

The letter stated the Times inquired about four specific issues and the Attorney General's office responded to each. They include:

  • Missouri's settlement with Pfizer regarding allegations of off-label marketing of Zyvox and Lyrica by the drug company
  • Missouri's criminal prosecution of Larraine Brown, president of DocX, and Missouri's case against DocX's parent company, LPS
  • An internal policy process implemented by the AGO regarding review of multistate actions
  • Legislation filed in the Missouri General Assembly regarding regulation of online lenders.

In the letter Koster addresses these instances and specifically mentions the 5-hour energy incident described in Tuesday's article. The letter states the Attorney General did not know the office was investigating the energy drink at the time of the conference. The office wrote this "exposed a weakness" in its processes, which has been changed in response to the miscommunication.

Chief of Staff James Farnsworth sent the letter and said he hoped the responses better clarified the Times' concerns.

Koster's office also released this statement Thursday in response:

"This Attorney General's office has consistently protected Missouri consumers from fraud, regardless of the identity of those responsible.

Contrary to the inferences contained in today's New York Times article, this office reviews each case on its merits. We have taken legal action against Pfizer at least six times and have taken legal action against AT&T at least twice. Together, these cases have resulted in millions of dollars on behalf of Missouri consumers. Currently, Missouri is among the 44 states in the country that have not filed suit against 5 Hour Energy.

Today's article in the New York Times misrepresents the facts, distorting events to create an appearance of impropriety where none exists. The factual explanations provided weeks ago to the New York Times are attached."

 

 

More News

Grid
List

Thousands without power in Missouri, Illinois after storm
Thousands without power in Missouri, Illinois after storm
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Tens of thousands are without power in sweltering heat after a storm hit the St. Louis... More >>
48 minutes ago Friday, June 29 2018 Jun 29, 2018 Friday, June 29, 2018 8:15:00 AM CDT June 29, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Capital Gazette newspaper shooting suspect charged
UPDATE: Capital Gazette newspaper shooting suspect charged
(CNN) -- A suspect who had once filed a defamation suit against the Capital Gazette newspaper , is accused of... More >>
3 hours ago Friday, June 29 2018 Jun 29, 2018 Friday, June 29, 2018 5:06:00 AM CDT June 29, 2018 in News

GOP again criticizes Sen. McCaskill over personal wealth
GOP again criticizes Sen. McCaskill over personal wealth
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Republican opponents of Missouri's Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill are criticizing her wealth as she makes a... More >>
4 hours ago Friday, June 29 2018 Jun 29, 2018 Friday, June 29, 2018 4:21:00 AM CDT June 29, 2018 in News

Fulton man charged with 6 counts of child sex crimes
Fulton man charged with 6 counts of child sex crimes
FULTON - Patrick Metcalf, 53, was charged Wednesday with six counts of felony offenses relating to child sex crimes. ... More >>
11 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 9:19:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in Coverage From Callaway

Gas prices are expected to increase Fourth of July week
Gas prices are expected to increase Fourth of July week
COLUMBIA - Fourth of July travels may be a little more expensive this coming week. According to Gasbuddy, a smartphone... More >>
14 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 6:33:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Insurance companies warn of rise in burglaries during summer months
Insurance companies warn of rise in burglaries during summer months
COLUMBIA - While summer brings picnics, vacations and days by the pool, it can also bring more burglaries, according to... More >>
15 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 5:37:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Columbia pet store cleans up after break-in
Columbia pet store cleans up after break-in
COLUMBIA - A pet store on I-70 Dr. was broken into late Wednesday or early Thursday morning. Employees at... More >>
16 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:17:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Non-profit leases Cemetery Lodge from Veterans Administration
Non-profit leases Cemetery Lodge from Veterans Administration
JEFFERSON CITY - A non-profit group working to preserve Jefferson City's History symbolically got the keys to the Cemetery Lodge... More >>
16 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:08:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Jefferson City man charged with promotion and possession of child pornography
Jefferson City man charged with promotion and possession of child pornography
JEFFERSON CITY - A 50-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of the promotion and possession of child pornography Wednesday. ... More >>
16 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:06:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Five killed in shooting at Capital Gazette newsroom in Annapolis, Maryland
Five killed in shooting at Capital Gazette newsroom in Annapolis, Maryland
(CNN) - Five people were killed and several others wounded in a shooting at the Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis,... More >>
17 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:03:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Special Olympian leaves legacy in Jefferson City
Special Olympian leaves legacy in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY - More than seven years after Gordon Barnes passed away, he is still making his mark in Jefferson... More >>
17 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:00:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Suspect arrested in central Columbia shooting
UPDATE: Suspect arrested in central Columbia shooting
COLUMBIA - Moberly Police arrested Phillip Lawson Thursday afternoon on suspicion of first-degree assault in connection to the central Columbia... More >>
17 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 3:25:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Newly released records show some CPD officers aren't happy
Newly released records show some CPD officers aren't happy
COLUMBIA – Columbia Police officers surveyed by the city said they want to to see improvements within the department. The... More >>
19 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 1:42:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Centralia man suing local state representative over Twitter blocking
Centralia man suing local state representative over Twitter blocking
BOONE COUNTY - A Centralia man filed a lawsuit in federal court Wednesday against Rep. Cheri Toalson Reisch over her... More >>
22 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:59:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Found safe: Police locate missing woman with schizophrenia
Found safe: Police locate missing woman with schizophrenia
FULTON - The Fulton Police Department cancelled an an endangered person advisory for Joyce Burk, a 64-year-old woman. She... More >>
22 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:27:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

UPDATE: MU responds to discrimination lawsuit by former track coach
UPDATE: MU responds to discrimination lawsuit by former track coach
COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri sent a statement to KOMU 8 News on Friday in response to a lawsuit... More >>
22 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:06:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Man sentenced to prison after hitting neighbor with truck
Man sentenced to prison after hitting neighbor with truck
CAMDEN COUNTY - A Sunrise Beach man will spend the next seven years in prison after pleading guilty to an... More >>
23 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:00:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

New bills and grants help decrease the rate of opioid deaths
New bills and grants help decrease the rate of opioid deaths
JEFFERSON CITY - The rate of deaths related to opioids is slowly decreasing after the state saw a large increase... More >>
23 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 9:53:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 84°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 8 active weather alerts
10am 88°
11am 90°
12pm 93°
1pm 95°