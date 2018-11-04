Attorney General's Office subpoenaed for Confide investigation documents

JEFFERSON CITY - A court has issued a subpoena to the Attorney General's Office for records relating to its investigation into the use of the Confide app by Gov. Eric Greitens' staff.

There is an ongoing lawsuit against the governor for using Confide, an app which automatically deletes messages after they're sent and read.

On Friday, the Cole County Circuit Court issued a subpoena to the AG's Custodian of Records asking for "all documents, digital files, e-mails, communications, reports, summaries, testimony, written witness statements, recorded witness statements, notes of witness statements, [and] depositions" related to Hawley's investigation.

The subpoena also requests "all documents, digital files, communications, emails, minutes of meetings, and other documents" related to any policy regarding the use of Confide by anyone in the AG's office.

Finally, it seeks documentation and communication "evidencing the AGO’s formation of a legal opinion and/or legal findings, at any time in the last five years, wherein the Attorney General’s Office attempted to define of the term “transitory” as it related to the Missouri public records retention schedule."

Attorney General Josh Hawley started his investigation over questions regarding the legality of the Confide app as a means for government employees to communicate. Specifically, some questioned whether its use by state employees violated open record laws.

In March, Hawley issued his report, finding no violation of records laws by Greitens' staff using Confide.