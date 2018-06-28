Attorney General's office warns consumers about tax ID theft scams

JEFFERSON CITY - More than 150 million tax returns are expected to be filed this year and Missouri's Attorney General office warns consumers to stay alert for tax fraud identity theft as the 2016 tax filing season begins.

The IRS expects more than 70 percent of taxpayers to again receive tax refunds this year. Last year, the IRS issued 109 million refunds, with an average refund of $2,797.

Joe Bindbeutel, Chief Counsel in the Consumer Protection Division of the Attorney General's office, said tax ID fraud is the fastest growing fraud among identity theft in the last several years.

Yet, Bindbeutel said the Missouri Department of Revenue has stopped more than $100 million of fraudulent claims in the last couple of years. He said the best weapon against this crime is consumer education.

In 2015, more than $85.5 million in attempted fraudulent tax refunds were identified and prevented by the Missouri Department of Revenue — more than doubling the $39.9 million in 2014.

The Attorney General's office is expecting to see an "uptick" in theft this year, according to Bindbeutel.

"Once they have stolen enough of your identity, which is usually just your name and social security number, that's enough for them to try and file a tax return on your behalf, so consumers should be aware that this scam is out there and it is on the rise," Bindbeutel said.

Bindbeutel said any entity that pulls informtion of people together is subject to data attacks or breaches. He said older Missourians especially, are subject to these types of frauds.

Bindbeutel said the scams often revolve around electronic filing, so there is no paper trail back to this person that commits the scam.

"It can be done over and over again at very little cost to the scammer," Bindbeutel said.

Bindbeutel said if you believe you are potentially a victim of tax ID fraud, contact the Missouri Attorney General's office or the Missouri Department of Revenue.

In a recent news release, Missouri Attorney General Chris Koster said tax-related identity theft was the most common form of identity theft reported to the Federal Trade Commission in 2014.

Here is helpful information from the press release: