Attorney General says Candidates Should Return Money

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Attorney General Jay Nixon believes most candidates should have to return campaign money they received more than reinstated contribution limits. The Missouri Supreme Court last week threw out a law that had removed contribution limits as of January. It directed parties to file briefs by early August on whether that ruling should apply only going forward or also force candidates who took large contributions for six months to give the excess money back. The attorney general's office, representing the state, has filed a memo with the Supreme Court suggesting the ruling should be retroactive, except for candidates who have already faced elections or closed down their committees.