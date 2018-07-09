Attorney General Stresses Making End-of-Life Decisions

The attorney general and lieutenant governor met with legislators and care workers from organizations like Hospice. Lieutenant Gov. Peter Kinder plans to take the recommendations from the coalition back to the governor, the Department of Senior Services and the state General Assembly. Coalition members don't want the state to dictate end-of-life decisions, such as pain management, living wills and financial considerations.

"These are decisions best made by families, clergy and doctors in the privacy of their own homes, in their own sanctuaries, in their own hospital rooms," Attorney General Jay Nixon said.

Nixon admitted that end-of-life and death-related issues are often tough to bring up in a conversation with your family. So he's created a booklet called "Life Choices" to help start the conversation and guide issues which Nixon says all Missourians should discuss with their family.

You can download a copy of this from the attorney general's website.