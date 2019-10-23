Attorney general to host senior safety presentations across Missouri

By: Emily Wolf, KOMU 8 Digital Producer

JEFFERSON CITY — Attorney General Eric Schmitt is set to host four senior safety presentations in October.

The presentations, hosted in St. Louis, Columbia, Jefferson City and Cape Girardeau, are designed to inform seniors about scams targeting them, tips to avoid falling victim to the scams and services offered by Schmitt's office.

The first presentation will take place in St. Louis at 2 p.m. Monday at Bethesda Orchard, 21 North Old Orchard Avenue.

The second will be hosted in Columbia at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Solstice Senior Living, 109 North Keene Street.

The third will be hosted in Jefferson City at 1 p.m. Wednesday at Heisinger Bluffs, 1002 West Main Street.

The fourth will be hosted in Cape Girardeau Thursday at 1 p.m. Thursday at The Chateau Girardeau, 3120 Independence Street.

