Attorney General Warns of Health Care Scams

4 years 11 months 3 weeks ago Friday, September 27 2013 Sep 27, 2013 Friday, September 27, 2013 1:22:00 PM CDT September 27, 2013 in News
By: Lauren Bale KOMU 8 Reporter
JEFFERSON CITY - Attorney General Chris Koster teamed up with the Missouri Hospital Association to warn Missourians about possible frauds and scams after the Affordable Care Act's insurance coverage provisions launch on October 1.

"As with any new system, scam artists may prey upon consumers who are attempting to comply with the law," Koster said. "My concern is that scammers will use the insurance coverage enrollment period opening on October first as an opportunity to commit fraud."

Koster fears scammers could take personal infomation to commit medical, identity or insurance theft. Another fear is that scammers could ask people to pay a fee in exchange for help enrolling in the new health care pogram without ever providing that help.

Dave Dillon with the Missouri Hospital Association said the best way to avoid being the victim of an Affordable Care Act related scam is to not rush into an insurance policy and do research.

 

