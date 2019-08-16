Attorney: Man's Walmart 'stunt' leaves woman badly injured

Thursday, August 15 2019
By: The Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — An attorney says a 74-year-old woman is lucky to be alive after a Missouri police officer crashed into her vehicle while rushing to a Walmart where a man caused mass panic by walking inside wearing body armor and carrying a loaded rifle.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that Attorney David Ransin says his client, Rosemary Melton, suffered a broken neck, crushed elbow and broken hips in last Thursday's crash. Twenty-year-old Dmitriy Andreychenko, who is charged with making a terrorist threat, told law enforcement that he was testing whether the Walmart in Springfield would honor his constitutional right to bear arms. The incident happened just days after 22 people were killed at a Walmart in Texas.

Ransin described what happened as a "stunt" and said it was pulled "without any regard for the health and safety of others in our community." No legal action has been filed.

