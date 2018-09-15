Attorney Sentenced

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

EAST ST. LOUIS (AP) - A Metro East attorney has been sentenced to 12 years in federal prison in the blackmailing of his former wife with naked pictures of her sister. Gary Peel apologized before hearing his sentence this afternoon in U.S. District Court in East St. Louis. He says he already has lost his reputation, family and wealth, and that his law license also is soon to go. Peel was convicted in March of bankruptcy fraud, obstructing justice and possessing child pornography. Prosecutors say Peel had an affair with his teenage sister-in-law in 1974, then tried to use sexually explicit photos of her to pressure her sister into dropping her financial demands during their 2003 divorce. The sentencing already had been delayed several times.