Attorney sentenced for stealing victim restitution funds

KANSAS CITY (AP) — A 48-year-old Liberty attorney who stole funds intended for victim restitution was sentenced to three years and one month in federal prison without parole.

Robert Young II was sentenced Wednesday for obstruction of justice.

Young represented a man who was convicted of mail fraud for embezzling funds from his employer. Prosecutors say Young embezzled money given to him to pay restitution in his client's case. He used thousands of dollars to buy a motorcycle, pay rent and for other personal expenses.

Prosecutors say Young had 11 pending complaints with the Office of Chief Disciplinary Counsel when he was indicted on the obstruction charge, including nine that said Young did not provide services after being paid to represent the clients.

Young's law license was suspended in August 2016.