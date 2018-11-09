Attorneys Seek to Expedite Devlin Trial

POTOSI (AP) - Attorneys for Michael Devlin say they will request an expedited trial in the Shawn Hornbeck kidnapping case, ensuring it would go to trial in six months. Attorneys Nathan Corlija and Michael Kielty appeared today on Devlin's behalf at a hearing in Washington County. Judge Kenneth Pratte approved a change of judge, assigning the case to Judge Sandy Martinez. They said they had planned to seek a speedy trial during today's hearing. They decided not to because of what they call "developments." They wouldn't elaborate, and would not say if those developments included efforts to reach a plea agreement. The attorneys also plan to seek a change of venue at a hearing next month. Devlin is also accused of kidnapping a Franklin County boy.