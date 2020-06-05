ATV crash leaves one dead in Cooper County

COOPER COUNTY - One man is dead after crashing his ATV in Cooper County on Wednesday night.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Ralph Taylor of Lees Summit drove the ATV down a ravine when it overturned on private property, near the north end of Taylor Drive. The 2013 Polaris Sportsman 400 crashed around 6 p.m. Wednesday night.

Taylor was pronounced dead shortly after at around 6:30 p.m.

This is Troop F's fourth fatality for June and 24th fatality for 2020.