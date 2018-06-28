Aubuchon's Double-Double Not Enough as Owls Fall

OLATHE, KS -- Despite a double-double from Megan Aubuchon (11 points, 10 rebounds) the William Woods University women's basketball team fell 51-49 in the tournament opener Friday night at the MNU Christmas Classic to Lindenwood University. The Owls struggled from 3-point range, managing just 2-of-13 shooting for the game - missing all four attempts in the first half - but dominated the rebounding battle to keep the game close.

WWU scored first, but neither team was able to stretch a lead beyond two possessions for much of the first half. Lindenwood finally pulled out to a eight-point cushion, sparking a 11-2 run at the 6:50 mark to take a 26-18 lead with 3:31 to go in the half.

The Owls clamped down defensively, forcing two turnovers and frustrating the Lions into five consecutive field goal misses down the stretch. They were only able to muster four points themselves, however, and went into the locker room trailing 26-22.

Coming out of the intermission, William Woods was eventually able to find its range from beyond the arc, with Katie Scherder knocking one in with 13:07 on the clock to pull WWU within a 33-35 margin. She would put another trey in to give the Owls a 38-35 lead with under 11 minutes to go, but Lindenwood would answer right back, and the teams battled down the stretch. The contest saw three lead changes and six ties down the stretch.

But in the end, the Owls' three-point woes would doom them, as WWU missed six shots from distance over the final four minutes, including a pair of potential game-winners with under a minute to go.

WWU falls to 7-3 on the year. Sharron Andrews matched Aubuchon's 11-point outing and Katie Scherder added nine points for the Owls offense. The squad owned a 47-36 rebounding edge , including a 16-7 advantage on the offensive glass. Lindenwood, which moves to 7-6 on the season, connected at a .455 rate from 3-point range to eke out the win.

The Owls close out the tournament on Saturday night against host MidAmerica Nazarene. Tipoff for the game is set for 7 P.M.