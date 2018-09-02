Audit Gives Mo. Lottery 'Good' Rating

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - A new state review rates the performance of the Missouri Lottery Commission as "good."

State Auditor Tom Schweich released his office's findings Tuesday and says the lottery has been run well.

The audit did question the lottery for renegotiating and entering into long-term contracts instead of rebidding contracts for services. It also noted that in 2010 and 2011, about $4.9 million of expenses for promotional items, event sponsorship and payments to advertising agencies were not included when advertising costs were reported to lawmakers.

A written response from the Missouri Lottery was included with the audit. Officials say contracts are renegotiated before they are continued and that each extension led to lower costs. The lottery also says it will begin reporting additional advertising-related expenses in its financial statements.