Audit in Order for Lake Ozark

Colvin and Susan Drummond have been spear heading a campaign to change the way Lake Ozark operates. Drummond said citizens want change.

"These people have been abused by the city administration for years in this town, they're tired of it, and we've voted new Aldermen in now to impeach the mayor. And I am willing to step in his place," Drummond noted.

They collected 327 signatures from homeowners and business owners over the past couple of months that would allow the state auditor to look through Lake Ozark's records. Drummond said the city has been misappropriating funds.

"Carol and I've got the proof in black and white of where money has been misappropriated. They're co-mingling funds, which is completely against the law. Their own auditors have reported that they've got to stop co-mingling funds," she added.

She said the state auditor will undoubtedly uncover the city's misdoings. But while Drummond, Colvin, and others felt the city is in the wrong, mayor Paul Sale said the city is in the right. Sale said everything that has gone on in the city, including improvement of the strip, was done correctly.

"I expect the state to find exactly what we've been saying all along. There's no misappropriation of funds, there's no lost monies, there's no hidden pockets, there's nothing," he said.

The audit is supposed to begin in about 90 days and will last for the next few months. At that time it should become clear whether or not things have been going wrong.