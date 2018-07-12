Audit: Missouri charter schools botched closings

By: The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY (AP) - A Missouri audit claims two Kansas City charter schools botched their closures by overspending and providing poor documentation.

The Kansas City Star reports an audit released Tuesday shows there were "major errors" when Imagine Renaissance Academy and Urban Community Leadership Academy shut their doors in 2012.

Missouri Auditor Tom Schweich's report says Urban Community Leadership Academy did not provide records for almost $118,000 in closing expenses. UCLA school board member Kendra Kemp-Trammel didn't immediately return a phone message seeking comment.

Schweich's office says Imagine Renaissance Academy wasted thousands of dollars by doling out too many responsibilities to its law firm without reviewing less-expensive options.

That school told auditors it turned to the law firm after staff members failed to handle duties related to the closing.