Audit of City of Columbia could cost $750,000

COLUMBIA – An audit of Columbia could cost anywhere from $500,000 to more than $750,000.

The Missouri State Auditor outlined the cost and timeline in a memo to the city council.

The audit would begin between late 2018 and early 2019, and it would take two to three years to complete.

Columbia City Councilman Michael Trapp said the numbers should raise a red flag.

“The price tag is concerning,” he said. “It could be counterproductive if we’re trying to demonstrate that we’re using the people’s money in a positive way.”

One reason for the high price tag: The Auditor’s Office would conduct audits in multiple offices and issue individual reports.

Trapp said he thinks the community should be aware that there is another option.

“We’ve invested in this self-evaluation called the Missouri Quality Awards, where outside evaluators have come and given us guidance through a self-monitoring practice,” he said.

Trapp said he thinks self-monitoring might serve the same purpose, while being less expensive.

Columbia Mayor Brian Treece proposed the audit in March. KOMU 8 News reached out to him and all other council members and received no response.

The council will talk about the audit at its meeting Monday.