Audit of tiny Missouri village raises concerns

LEASBURG (AP) — A state audit has uncovered financial and management concerns in the tiny eastern Missouri town of Leasburg.

State Auditor Nicole Galloway on Monday said an audit found that nearly $10,000 was missing from the village, and financial documents were altered to account for the missing funds. Galloway says the audit also found lax oversight by village officials.

The audit recommends that the Board of Trustees work with police to seek prosecution of whoever took the money. A message seeking comment from the village office was not returned.

The audit began after a petition from Leasburg residents. It covered the years 2011 through 2013 and found that $9,971 collected by the village was never deposited into village bank accounts. Galloway says nearly 190 financial records were altered.