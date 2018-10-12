Audit ordered of St. Louis recorder of deeds

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Gov. Jay Nixon has ordered a state audit of the St. Louis recorder of deeds' office after questions have been raised about its finances and personnel.

State Auditor Tom Schweich said Monday his office will move forward with the audit as requested.

Recorder of Deeds Sharon Quigley Carpenter resigned in July after acknowledging she had violated Missouri's nepotism law by hiring her great-nephew.

But that wasn't the end of negative attention for the office. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that documents show Carpenter spent thousands of dollars from a technology and document preservation fund on hotels and travel.

Last week, St. Louis City Counselor Winston Calvert also said that Carpenter's chief deputy was involved in bidding that gave renovation contracts to companies linked to the deputy's son.