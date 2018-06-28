Audit: rural Missouri hospital involved in billing scheme

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri Auditor Nicole Galloway alleges a rural hospital under financial strain in northern Missouri has engaged in a $90 million billing scheme.

An audit released Wednesday alleges Putnam County Memorial Hospital acted as a shell organization to funnel insurance payments to another lab company.

A request for comment from the hospital wasn't immediately returned Wednesday.

Galloway says after a new CEO took office in September 2016, he hired a partner organization for lab work. The report claims the hospital billed insurance companies for work done by out-of-state lab workers, then funneled most of the roughly $90 million in payments to the lab. Galloway's office says the hospital got a cut of insurance payments.

The hospital told auditors in July that it needed more time to review billing allegations to respond.