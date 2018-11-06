Audit Says First Steps Program Could Do Better

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - A state audit of a program that serves toddlers with developmental delays says some children aren't getting all the help they need, but the state has made some improvements. The state revamped the First Steps program, and the final changes took effect last February. The state began requiring many families to contribute to the cost of the service, and private health insurers to cover costs as well. The audit finds that criteria for treating children is more restrictive than most other states, and that service managers' case loads are too high. But the audit also says that the program changes have addressed delays in processing new cases and reduced the potential for contractors to over bill the state.