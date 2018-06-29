Audit says Kansas City police could save money with vehicles

KANSAS CITY (AP) — The Kansas City Police Department is disputing a city audit report that showed the department's vehicle take-home program cost about $1.5 million.

City auditor Doug Jones calculated that police take-home vehicles were driven 2.5 million miles for commuting and personal use during a recent 12-month period.

The Kansas City Star reports that while police agreed they could provide better data on officers' take-home vehicle use, the department argued the overall practice is positive for the community and public safety.

Police also said the audit calculation was based on a reimbursement of 57 cents per mile, which applies to personal vehicles. They contend a more appropriate measure would be 18 cents per mile, at an annual cost of about $450,000.