Audit says Missouri governor has shifted costs to agencies

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - A new state audit chides Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon for continuing to use money budgeted for state agencies to cover some of his office expenses.

The report Wednesday by the Missouri auditor's office says Nixon's office would have exceeded its budget by $1.9 million over the past three years had it not shifted expenses to other agencies and delayed some payments to a later fiscal year.

Nixon said Wednesday that he will continue to operate as he has in the past and to "call on the resources of other departments when we need them."

Legislators have included wording in state budgets intended to prohibit most agencies from paying for the travel or staffing costs of the governor and other statewide officials.